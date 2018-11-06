Stephens Hosts First Project Prom Fashion Show

COLUMBIA - The Stephens College Fashion Department put on its first ever Project Prom Fashion Show Saturday.

The new show takes the place of a different spring show that used to feature work from underclassmen.

This year, the production class putting on the show decided to take things in a different direction. Instead of showcasing student work, they partnered with local retailers who donated dresses.

Students planned and promoted all aspects of the event, as a way to learn about the events and business side of the fashion industry.

The school will hold another show later this spring for older students to show their own work.

At the Project Prom show, several different prom themes were highlighted and student models showed off a variety of dresses for each theme.

Winners of a high school design competition through Stephens' Fashion Department were announced as well. The grand prize was a 1,000 dollar scholarship to Stephens College.