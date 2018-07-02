Stephens Staff Sheds Pounds for Millions

COLUMBIA - A Stephens alumnae offered the school a $1 million donation, if school employees shed at least 250 pounds as a group by the end of the year. The anonymous donor not only wanted to give back to her alma mater, but also wanted to encourage the staff to lead healthier lifestyles.

The sum of the donation could increase by $100,000 if the president of the college, Dianne Lynch, loses 25 pounds herself.

Lynch said, "The Health and Wellness campaign will encourage Stephens employees to walk on their breaks and eat fruit as a snack instead of candy."

Lynch is still working out the details of the campaign but said "It is more than losing weight, making healthy food choices, and being active. It's about improving our overall health."

Two staff members, Erin Zevely and Lory Arnold, are looking forward to getting healthy together.

Zevely, who is the student services coordinator at Stephens, said "It's a great excuse for all of us to start to get healthy. We can quit putting off working out, and start to build a healthy community."

If the school staff meets the donor's request, the donation will put Stephens S500,000 ahead of its budget goal.

The campaign is planned to kick off September 1st.



