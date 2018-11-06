Stephens Summer Theater Institute to Offer Free Performance Tonight

COLUMBIA - The Stephens Summer Theater Institute, or STI, will present the first of four free summertime performances tonight.

The performance, titled "An Evening of Childrens" theater will be at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Macklandburg playhouse.

STI allows Stephens College theater students to produce, direct and act in performances all summer.

Other performances this summer include "Hiding in Plain Sight," "Punch and Cookies" and "Musicale Revue."