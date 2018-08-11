Stephens College Makes Science Exciting

The open house was organized using stations where kids could learn to make slime, learn about electricity and use their taste buds. Volunteers from the science department ran the event. They hope the kids will remember the fun experiments.

"Having them more interested in science and getting, keeping them involved with science thoughout their whole college education and elementary education as well," said volunteer Karmon Janssen.

This is the third year the college has held the open house.