Still Announces State Senate Run

JEFFERSON CTY - State representative Mary Still, D-Columbia, announced on Thursday she will run for Missouri state senate in the newly drawn Cooper/Boone district. Still has served three years as state representative, and is currently serving as a ranking member of the Higher Education Committee.

"I look forward to campaigning in Cooper and Boone counties and meeting as many people as possible," Still said.

Still is a 1976 graduate of MU.