Still in Talks About Alleys

A proposed ordinance would name five downtown alleys.

Naming the alleys is the first step in allowing businesses to use them as a primary public entrance.

The new ordinance would require the alleys to accomodate emergency vehicles, allow no water or ice accumulation, have arrangements for snow removal, and not interfere with trash collection or utility services.

City leaders say they still haven't resolved vehicle access or storm water drainage.

The council voted on naming the alleys Monday night, but will not vote tonight on allowing business entrances.