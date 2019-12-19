Still No Amtrak

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Amtrak service in Missouri remains at a halt today due to the winter storm. Amtrak officials say Union Pacific Railroad has informed them of continued track blockages from trees and other debris from the freezing rain and ice. The blocked areas are between St. Louis and Kansas City. Both westbound trains from St. Louis and both eastbound trains from Kansas City have been canceled for a second day. Amtrak says no alternate transportation is available. Freight trains were halted on the route between St. Louis and Jefferson City. Winter storm conditions in Missouri are expected to worsen today.