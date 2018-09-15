Still No Arrest in Hit-and-Run Involving Bicyclist

FARMINGTON (AP) -- More than a month after a bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck in eastern Missouri, authorities are still searching for the driver.



Mahan Deeds of Evansville, Ind., was riding on Route F in St. Francois County on Nov. 10 when he was struck. Authorities believe he was hit by a Ford pickup. The driver fled after striking Deeds.



Deeds was airlifted to a suburban St. Louis hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries.



Brent Hugh, director of the Missouri Bicycle & Pedestrian Federation, says the accident happened on a route popular with bicyclists. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C headquarters at 636-300-2800.