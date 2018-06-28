Still no ID of Body Found in River 2 Months Ago

HANNIBAL - More than two months after a woman's body was found along the banks of the Mississippi River near the northeast Missouri town of Hannibal, her identity remains a mystery.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told the Hannibal Courier-Post that police are no closer to identifying the woman than they were when the body was found in September.

Shinn believes the woman was not from the Hannibal area. He says one possibility is that she was in the country illegally.

There was some evidence that she toured the Mark Twain Cave two days before the body was found. The cave is south of Hannibal, not far from where the body was discovered.