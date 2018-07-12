Still No Tornado Sirens in Clark

CLARK - Randolph County installed tornado sirens in all but two cities. One of the two cities is Clark and it is not because they don't have a siren.

"Well it's frustrating because I think it would be of great benefit to people in town if the siren were put up," Clark resident Beth Davis said.

There is a siren lying on the ground next to the fire station. That siren was donated by the city of Slaughter almost two years ago but was never installed for a couple of reasons.

"The thing doesn't oscillate any more," Mayor Jaime Dougherty said.

And that's not the only problem with the siren.

"It would be really hard to get parts for it because it is so old," Dougherty said.

Dougherty also said it is hard to budget for something that costs around $16,000-$30,000 in a small city like Clark.

But luckily for Clark, Moberly stepped up to the plate and donated one of their old sirens.

"By getting rid of this siren, we won't have to maintain it and upkeep it," Robert Creed, Randolph County Emergency Management Director, said.

The new siren is expected to be installed soon.