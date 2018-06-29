Still Paying for Winter Storm 2006

Now, Middleton fears her insurance rates will go up.

"I was worried about it earlier, and I still am a little concerned about it," she said. "Usually, if you have a car accident, your rates do go up and I wasn't sure if it happened the same with homeowners' insurance."

However, insurance companies look at a span of 10-20 years before adjusting homeowner rates.

"When you're looking at the number of policyholders we have in the state of Missouri, when you're looking over that numbers of years, the storm like we had two weeks ago, if it has an effect, I'd say it'd be really minimal," said Joe Moseley, spokesman for Shelter Insurance.

Gov. Blunt has asked the federal government to declare 11 Missouri counties, including Boone, Cole and Moniteau, as disaster areas because of the storm which caused $8.5 million in damage.