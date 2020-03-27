STIMULUS PACKAGE: mid-Missourians ready to see more in their wallet

1 day 4 hours 26 minutes ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

ASHLAND – On the eve of the U.S. House vote for the $2 trillion stimulus package in response to COVID-19, mid-Missourians are happy they may soon have more cash on hand.  

“It’ll all help, whatever it is,” Ashland resident Don Rutherford said. 

As it currently stands, single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400 and parents would see $500 for each child under age 17. 

“It’s payday coming up here,” Boone County resident Christopher Flinchpaugh said. “A lot of people can’t pay their rent.”

The Senate unanimously approved the package on Wednesday. 

“Well that’s something,” Flinchpaugh said. “It almost didn’t happen.”

Flinchpaugh is a high school art teacher. With a wife out of work and a son about to gradate college, the funds will come in handy. 

“It’s going to help a lot,” he said. “We’re all out of work besides myself, luckily I’m on contract.”

He said he’s on board with the package, but wants leaders to make sure it addresses needs as the situation continues to change. 

“I’m hoping that they balance whatever the average person’s payment might be and don’t overdo it for the corporate side of things,” he said. 

For Rutherford, who is retired, any funds he gets would go toward everyday essentials. 

“It’ll help buy groceries and everything else,” Rutherford said. “And maybe some toilet paper if they can find any.”

Ideally, he’d like to see resources focused on people who need it most.

“It needs to go to help all these people who are hospitalized,” Rutherford said. “They need all the help they can get to help get rid of this virus.”

The U.S. House is expediting the bill, with a plan to vote on it Friday. 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Four cases and one death to COVID-19 in Camden County
Four cases and one death to COVID-19 in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - There have been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Camden County and one death, according to the... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 8:06:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Two MUPD officers test positive for COVID-19
Two MUPD officers test positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Two University of Missouri Police Officers tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently being treated in isolation. ... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 7:46:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Cole County signs stay-at-home order
Cole County signs stay-at-home order
COLE COUNTY - Officials signed a stay-at-home order for Cole County that will go into effect on Saturday at 5... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

University of Missouri system will restrict hiring during COVID-19
University of Missouri system will restrict hiring during COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Missouri system is restricting hiring and large purchases. The university... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 4:09:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Stuffed animals could be a new cure for cabin fever
Stuffed animals could be a new cure for cabin fever
MEXICO - Stuffed animal hunts are the new cure for the ever-increasing cabin fever facing many mid-Missourians. This new... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 3:56:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson mobilizes Missouri National Guard to help fight COVID-19
Gov. Parson mobilizes Missouri National Guard to help fight COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday to mobilize the Missouri National Guard to assist... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes
UPDATE: Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law, after... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Country music singer works through quarantine restrictions
Country music singer works through quarantine restrictions
COLUMBIA – Just about one week into COVID-19 quarantines across the United States and one common theme is emerging. We’re... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 1:37:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?
Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?
AP — In some parts of the U.S., authorities say gun shops aren't essential businesses and should close during stay-at-home... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 12:39:25 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Does mid-Missouri have enough hospital beds for COVID-19?
Does mid-Missouri have enough hospital beds for COVID-19?
COLUMBIA - Hospital beds in the mid-Missouri area could become overwhelmed from the spread of COVID-19, according to data from... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 11:02:00 AM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Dillard's employee quits over store ordering workers to fill online orders
Dillard's employee quits over store ordering workers to fill online orders
COLUMBIA - A local retailer filling online orders raised questions this week about just how to define an essential business... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 10:08:00 AM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Lucky's Market bought by Schnucks
Lucky's Market bought by Schnucks
COLUMBIA — Schnuck Markets, Inc. was the winning bidder for Columbia's Lucky's Market in an auction held in U.S. bankruptcy... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 9:43:00 AM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: State numbers increase, two MUPD officers test positive
Friday COVID-19 coverage: State numbers increase, two MUPD officers test positive
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 7:31:00 AM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down the federal stimulus package
COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down the federal stimulus package
KOMU 8's Emily Spain sits down to talk with Marco Pantoja about the federal stimulus package signed Friday by President... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 10:14:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in Continuous News

MU students may convert grades to satisfactory, unsatisfactory
MU students may convert grades to satisfactory, unsatisfactory
COLUMBIA - MU students will have the option to convert their A to F grades to satisfactory or unsatisfactory... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 6:53:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

STIMULUS PACKAGE: mid-Missourians ready to see more in their wallet
STIMULUS PACKAGE: mid-Missourians ready to see more in their wallet
ASHLAND – On the eve of the U.S. House vote for the $2 trillion stimulus package in response to COVID-19,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Columbia artist brings color to gray skies
Columbia artist brings color to gray skies
COLUMBIA - Sunny skies brought a Columbia artist to Shelter Gardens Thursday. Cindy Scott, a live event painter, relies... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:32:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
10pm 66°
11pm 66°
12am 65°
1am 65°