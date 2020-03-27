STIMULUS PACKAGE: mid-Missourians ready to see more in their wallet

ASHLAND – On the eve of the U.S. House vote for the $2 trillion stimulus package in response to COVID-19, mid-Missourians are happy they may soon have more cash on hand.

“It’ll all help, whatever it is,” Ashland resident Don Rutherford said.

As it currently stands, single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400 and parents would see $500 for each child under age 17.

“It’s payday coming up here,” Boone County resident Christopher Flinchpaugh said. “A lot of people can’t pay their rent.”

The Senate unanimously approved the package on Wednesday.

“Well that’s something,” Flinchpaugh said. “It almost didn’t happen.”

Flinchpaugh is a high school art teacher. With a wife out of work and a son about to gradate college, the funds will come in handy.

“It’s going to help a lot,” he said. “We’re all out of work besides myself, luckily I’m on contract.”

He said he’s on board with the package, but wants leaders to make sure it addresses needs as the situation continues to change.

“I’m hoping that they balance whatever the average person’s payment might be and don’t overdo it for the corporate side of things,” he said.

For Rutherford, who is retired, any funds he gets would go toward everyday essentials.

“It’ll help buy groceries and everything else,” Rutherford said. “And maybe some toilet paper if they can find any.”

Ideally, he’d like to see resources focused on people who need it most.

“It needs to go to help all these people who are hospitalized,” Rutherford said. “They need all the help they can get to help get rid of this virus.”

The U.S. House is expediting the bill, with a plan to vote on it Friday.