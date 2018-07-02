Sting Nets Arrest of 2 Men with Multiple DWIs

FLORISSANT (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant say they're shocked by two driving while intoxicated arrests during a weekend traffic sting: The two drivers now have a combined 19 DWI citations.

KMOV-TV reports that Joseph Trupiano and Owen Tross Jr. are both charged again with DWI. KMOV says Tross had 11 previous offenses and Trupiano seven.

Andy Haarmann of the Florissant Police Department says police are doing their jobs in arresting serial offenders, and he believes prosecutors and judges are doing what they can.

Trupiano is jailed on $50,000 bond and Tross on $75,000 bond. Neither man has a listed attorney.