Stinky Problems for Egg Producer

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

NEOSHO (AP) - State regulators have cited egg producer Moark for odors from its production facility near Neosho. The Department of Natural Resources says Moark violated odor regulations twice in the last two months. The company could face fines up to ten-thousand dollars a day if the trouble is not resolved. A DNR spokeswoman says the violations occurred on the manure composting facility. Moark officials blame the odors on problems with a new scrubber system. A Moark manager says the company doesn't compost manure any longer. Instead, the manure is loaded onto trucks and shipped as fertilizer. The agency granted the company a permit last year to triple the size of its Neosho operation to nearly four million chickens.