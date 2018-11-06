Stipetich and Sauerwein Earn Weekly Honors

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri women's soccer players Mallory Stipetich and McKenzie Sauerwein both earned awards following Mizzou's Sun Devil Desert Classic title last weekend. Stipetich was named to TopDrawerSoccer.com's Women's College Team of the Week while Sauerwein received Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.



Stipetich, a senior defender, earned TopDrawerSoccer.com honors for her play against Arizona and Arizona State. The captain helped the Tigers tournament title as Missouri defeated both the Wildcats and Sun Devils 1-0.



The Liberty, Missouri, native has been an anchor for a Missouri defense that has five shutouts on the season, including four in a row. Stipetich has started every game this season at center back for the Tigers, playing all but 12 minutes this year.

Sauerwein, a redshirt freshman, played all 180 minutes in goal for Mizzou over the weekend and was credited with both shutouts, her second and third of the season. The North Richland Hills, Texas native recorded a career best seven saves against Arizona on Sept. 9 and followed that with a five save performance against Arizona State on Sept. 11.



Sauerwein has played all but 180 possible minutes in net for the Tigers in 2011 and boasts a 0.83 goals against average and a .844 save percentage.



The Tigers next take on No. 10 Florida at Walton Stadium on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6:30. The game will be the annual Play For Pink game, where both teams will support the fight against breast cancer by wearing pink jerseys.