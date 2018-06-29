Stirlen Pleads Not Guilty

Alex Stirlen entered the plea Wednesday. He remains jailed. The 17-year-old is charged with murder, rape, sodomy and other charges in the September killing of 16-year-old Erin Mace of Fenton. The two were classmates at Lindbergh High School. Investigators found Mace's body in her burned-out vehicle on September 30th. Stirlen is accused of beating, strangling and raping Mace near a Mississippi River levee in East Carondelet, Illinois. He then allegedly tried to cover up the crime by burning her vehicle in St. Louis County. The not guilty plea comes after Stirlen told media outlets he raped Mace and killed her.