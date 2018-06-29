STL Businesses Honored Today

1 decade 8 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 05 2007 Oct 5, 2007 Friday, October 05, 2007 5:04:20 AM CDT October 05, 2007 in News
AP-MO--St. Louis Right Now,0449News of the St. Louis regionUAW VOTE Autoworkers at GM plant to conclude contract vote WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- Autoworkers at the General Motors plant in Wentzville continue voting today on whether to accept a new contract with GM. A tentative agreement was reached last week between GM and leaders of the United Auto Workers, but approval is necessary from the rank-and-file. Voting began yesterday. About 74-thousand union workers across the country will vote on the four-year deal that includes promises of new products at 16 assembly plants and a union-run trust funded by the company that would be responsible for future retiree health care costs. UAW officials said the balloting should be counted nationwide by Wednesday. The tentative deal came after a two-day national strike.COURTHOUSE HELP Grant program to aid courthouses ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- A new 500-thousand-dollar grant program is aimed at giving a boost to county courthouses in Missouri. Governor Blunt discussed the program yesterday during a stop in St. Charles. The Republican says courthouses play a significant role in downtown revitalization, and are often the most visible and prominent buildings in many Missouri towns. The Missouri Heritage Properties Program will administer grants to help preserve historic publicly owned buildings, with an initial emphasis on courthouses. The money comes from the state's non-resident Athletes and Entertainers' Tax.TWIN TWISTERS Two tornadoes may have hit Palmyra PALMYRA, Mo. (AP) -- The damage in the northeast Missouri town Palmyra appears to be the work of more than one tornado. Marion County emergency management director believes two tornadoes hit the town of 3,500 residents Tuesday night. Several homes and businesses had roof and tree damage. Power lines were knocked down and at least one car was flipped over. No serious injuries were reported. Hark says the National Weather Service believes the damage was from a pair of tornadoes, one on the south end of town, the other on the north side. Several northeast Missouri counties were hit hard by Tuesday's storms, but only a few minor injuries were reported.BUSINESS AWARDS Slay to honor companies ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Several St. Louis businesses will be honored today by Mayor Francis Slay. The mayor will hand out his annual business awards at the City of St. Louis Business Celebration Luncheon at the Renaissance Grand Hotel. More than one-thousand people are expected for the lunch and awards ceremony. City officials say the event is a way to thank the business community for its commitment to the city. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-10-05-07 0330CDT

