STL Couple Suing Walgreens

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis couple is suing Walgreens, claiming the pharmacy gave the woman a chemotherapy drug instead of prenatal vitamins, a mistake that led to a miscarriage. The suit filed in federal court by Chanda and Courtenay Givens of St. Charles County seeks unspecified damages. Chanda Givens sought to fill a prescription for the prenatal drug Materna on March 6. The lawsuit says that instead, she was given Matulane, a chemo drug for treatment of Hodgkin's disease. Givens suffered a miscarriage a month later, and soon after that learned she had been given the wrong drug. A Walgreens spokeswoman says the company has a multi-step process to reduce the chance of human error. She declined to comment specifically on this case.