STL Mayor Orders Staff to Disclose Real Estate Holdings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay wants to know if his cabinet members and top advisers own any city real estate in need of repair.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Slay issued an executive order Wednesday requiring the written disclosure. The newspaper previously reported that former city operations director Ron Smith was part-owner of a historic building that was demolished after it had fallen into disrepair.

The Castle Ballroom once hosted jazz greats Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington, but had been cited for a series of code violations. Smith was a partner in a company that bought the ballroom a decade ago. He was Slay's operations director from 2005 to 2010 and then a temporary city employee.