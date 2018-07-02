STL Village to Unveil Senior Living Project

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group of older residents in St. Louis will unveil a new effort that encourages like-minded seniors to coalesce into a village where they can live, work and shop.

The STL Village is among more than 100 similar nonprofit communities across the country promoting "aging in place" for older adults.

The St. Louis village incorporates the city's Central West End and other central corridor neighborhoods. Residents would pay annual dues of several hundred dollars.

A two-hour kickoff event is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.