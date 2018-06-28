Stockpiling Flu Shots

COLUMBIA - The Columbia-Boone County Health Department is waiting for the last few doses of this season's flu shots. The department has some of the seasonal flu shot on hand now. It can start distributing shots once it gets the rest.

Crissy Kirchhoefer has three kids. Last year, her whole family caught the H1N1 virus. She said she firmly believes in flu shots.

"Basically, we trust our pediatricians, and we've never seen any full proof evidence against it, and so we've always vaccinated our kids," Kirchhoefer said.

Unlike previous years, this seasonal flu shot should fight three flu viruses: H1N1, H3N2, and Influenza B. Last year, patients had to get a separate shot for H1N1. This year it's part of the same dose to fight the seasonal flu viruses, too. Heading to the clinic for just one shot is better than three for any parent.

"I feel as though it's less stress on the family, especially when they're little and they have to have it done with the injection," Kirchhoefer said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months of age or older get vaccinated.

Not all parents think flu shots are necessary.

"I don't think the H1N1 is effective. I think there's more bad to the shot than good to the shot. The flu shot helps with last year's flu not with this year's flu," mother of five, Melanie Stevens, said.

If you would like to take advantage of the all-in-one vaccine, it will be available to the public once all the doses arrive.

The Columbia-Boone County Health Department says it's not sure when it will have all its shots. In previous years before the H1N1 virus, vaccines were available in October.

