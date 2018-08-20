Stolen Art

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An art thief is in trouble again, and earns more time in federal prison. Donald Rasch was sentenced Thursday in federal court at St. Louis to ten more months in federal prison. The 46-year-old got in trouble again while he was in prison serving a two-year sentence. He'd been convicted of stealing fine art valued at $4 million dollars from a Florida couple. He and a second man pleaded guilty in 2005 to taking the art. Some were recovered, but other pieces were missing. Rasch's girlfriend later contacted authorities and led them to recover 28 pieces from two homes. Rasch later confessed to hiding the art.