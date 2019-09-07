Stolen Bobcat vehicle recovered in Cole county

MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office recovered a Bobcat skid steer construction vehicle on Tuesday, more than six months after it was reported stolen.

The investigation began in February when deputies said the skid steer was taken near Highway PP in McGirk. Authorities later arrested a suspect, but the skid steer was not recovered nor the suspect charged for crimes relating to the vehicle.

On September 3, the sheriff's office got a tip about a possible location of the skid steer in Cole county as it was reported someone had purchased the equipment.

After looking into the location of the new owner, detectives located the subject who purchased the skid steer and recovered it. Further investigation then led detectives to a storage unit located near Centertown, where they reported finding numerous stolen vehicle parts and a golf cart taken by the suspect.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, faces charges out of Cole and Moniteau Counties.