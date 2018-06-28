Stolen Goat Case Continues

AP-MO--Stolen Goat Frat members in court over goat-napping allegation CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- Court cases continue for three members of a Southeast Missouri State University fraternity accused of stealing a goat as part of a frat prank. Joseph Nickerson pleaded not guilty at the hearing yesterday in Cape Girardeau. A hearing for Jacob Aubuchon was continued to January ninth. The third suspect, Andrew Kohl, has requested a change of judge. All three are members of Pi Kappa Alpha. The students were charged November 22nd with misdemeanor theft, and Nickerson with trespassing. Members of another fraternity, Sigma Chi, allege the men stole a goat named Sharon from their fenced-in property. The goat was found later at an animal hospital. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-13-05 1051EST