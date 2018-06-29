Stolen Items Found in Crash Victim's Home

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WARRENSBURG (AP) - Police in Warrensburg recovered three truckloads of stolen goods from the home of a man who died in a crash along with two passengers while fleeing police. Officers searched the home of 31-year-old Walter Rivers after the pre-dawn crash Sunday on a highway in Knob Noster. Rivers was driving a stolen truck and took off after being stopped for speeding. Rivers crashed the truck less than two minutes later, killing himself, his girlfriend's 13-year-old son and the boy's 12-year-old friend. Police found more than ten stolen credit cards at the crash site. A search of Rivers' Warrensburg home later Sunday turned up a range of stolen items including two safes, a refrigerator, swords, gas grills and other goods. Police say many of the items had been taken in recent burglaries, some just hours before the crash.