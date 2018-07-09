Stolen Liberty Statue Returned to Marshall

MARSHALL (AP) - Marshall residents are celebrating the return of a replica Statue of Liberty statue that was stolen from a city park in August.

Marshall Park Director Jeff Stubblefield says a family from Blackwater in central Missouri recently found the statue buried in mud in the Blackwater River.

Stubblefield and Marshall Police Chief Mike Donnell returned the statue to Marshall on Monday. The Marshall Democrat-News reports the family did not want to be identified.

The statue was placed at the entrance of Indian Foothills Park by Boy Scout troops in 1951. It was refurbished last year, after the community raised the necessary money.

Although the statue has a few dents and dings, Stubblefield says he's confident it can be repaired.

Stubblefield says police have no clues concerning who stole the statue.