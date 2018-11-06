Stolen ruby slippers found 13 years later; search continues for suspects

2 months 19 hours 59 minutes ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 5:17:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News
By: Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

(CNN) - A pair of red sequined slippers from the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" has been found, 13 years after they disappeared from a Minnesota museum, law enforcement said Tuesday.

But the investigation continues into who's responsible for the 2005 theft of the cherished piece of movie memorabilia.

"We reached the first goal, the recovery, and it's a great day," North Dakota United States Attorney Christopher Myers said. "But we're not done."

The slippers are one of four known pairs that actress Judy Garland wore in her role as Dorothy in the classic film. They disappeared in August 2005 from a museum dedicated to the actress in her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

The theft sparked years of rumors and dead-end leads. Finally, a tip last summer led law enforcement outside Minnesota, and the FBI got involved. This summer, the shoes were seized in an undercover operation in Minneapolis, the FBI said.

"There's a certain romance in these types of schemes, sometimes sophistication, but at the end of the day it's a theft," Myers said.

"These types of offenses not only deprive the owner of their property, but all of us," Myers said. "This type of cultural property is important to us as a society. It reflects culture, it holds our memories, it reflects our values."

'We were literally crying'

The long-lost slippers were shown to reporters Tuesday at the FBI's Minneapolis headquarters in a news conference conducted in reverential tones, with repeated references to rainbows and the memorable quote "there's no place like home."

"They're more than just a pair of shoes, the slippers. They're an enduring symbol of the power of belief," Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson said.

Memorabilia collector Michael Shaw loaned the slippers to the Judy Garland Museum for Grand Rapids' annual "Wizard of Oz" festival in 2005. Shaw rejected the museum's offer to store them in a vault each night because he didn't want people handling the delicate shoes by moving them daily, he said in the 2016 documentary, "The Slippers."

"But most importantly, I was assured that the museum had security," said Shaw.

A thief broke in through the museum's back door, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The perpetrator smashed a glass case in the museum's gallery and stole the slippers, which were insured for $1 million. The alarm did not sound to a central dispatch station and no fingerprints were left behind, police said.

The theft was "the biggest thing that ever happened to our museum," museum co-founder Jon Miner told CNN affiliate KQDS in 2015. "We were literally crying."

Investigators had no evidence, aside from a single sequin that had fallen off one of the slippers. As the mystery deepened, museum staff became the target of rumors of an inside job, allegations they vehemently denied.

"We're the ones that want to find them because they were entrusted to us," Miner said in "The Slippers."

Ten years after the theft, the museum teamed up with the Itasca County Sheriff's Dive Team to investigate the theory that someone had thrown the slippers into a nearby lake. During the 40th Annual "Wizard of Oz" Festival, divers scoured the depths of the Tioga Mine Pit lake but came up empty-handed.

Extortion investigation leads to shoes

Tips flowed in over the years but they led either nowhere -- or to reproductions. One week, they were nailed to a wall in a roadside diner in Missouri, or resting at the bottom of a water-filled ore pit. Would-be tipsters reported them on display at the Smithsonian, which was true -- "Yeah, we know that, that's another pair," Johnson said.

"The thieves not only took the slippers, they took a piece of history that will be forever connected to Grand Rapids and one of our city's most famous children," Johnson said.

A break in the case came in the summer of 2017, the FBI said in a statement.

An individual approached the company that insured the slippers, saying he had information about the shoes and how they could be returned, and "it became apparent that those involved were in reality attempting to extort the owners of the slippers," Special Agent Christopher Dudley, who led the investigation from the FBI's Minneapolis Division, said in the statement.

After nearly a yearlong investigation involving the bureau's Art Crime Team, the FBI Laboratory, and field offices in Chicago, Atlanta and Miami, the slippers were recovered during an undercover operation in Minneapolis, the statement said.

Jill Sanborn, special agent in charge of the Minneapolis division of the FBI, called the shoes' recovery a "significant milestone." But law enforcement is still seeking information about the 2005 theft, she said.

"This is still a very, very active and ongoing investigation," said Sanborn.

Multiple pairs

Over the years, the mystery of the slippers' disappearance only seemed to enhance their reputation as one of the most coveted items on the Hollywood memorabilia market.

Valued at $2 million to $3 million and thought to be worth as much as $5 million at auction, they would be hard to sell on the black market -- and even harder to hide.

"Whoever has them, illicitly, has their hands full with them," journalist Rhys Thomas said in "The Slippers."

"One way or another, over the course of time, the shoes will out you."

Thomas tracked down several pairs of the famed shoes for a Los Angeles Times article published in 1988.

In the documentary, Shaw says he bought the shoes from a Hollywood costume designer who found them in MGM Studios' backlot property in Culver City, California. As the story goes, Kent Warner found several pairs on a dusty shelf and took one to the famed MGM Studios auction in 1970. He kept the rest for himself -- the exact number is not clear -- selling them off to collectors, including Shaw.

Meanwhile, a Tennessee schoolteacher won another pair in a contest in 1940. She sold them at auction in 1988 to a private collector for $165,000.

Another pair has been on display in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington since 1979. In 2016, the organization launched an online campaign to raise money to restore their luster.

In 2012, a group of actors led by Leonardo DiCaprio purchased a pair to be displayed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, set to open this year in Los Angeles.

As Glinda the Good Witch says in the movie when she is describing the slippers' appeal to the Wicked Witch, "Their magic must be very powerful, or she wouldn't want them so badly."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 5:12:46 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News

LIVE BLOG: Midterm election gets huge turnout; could change political course
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election gets huge turnout; could change political course
COLUMBIA - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is predicting about 54 percent of the state's eligible voters will cast... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 3:15:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

One dead, one injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex
One dead, one injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead at The Links apartment complex in north Columbia.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 1:38:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote
Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh seems open to the arguments of a Missouri inmate in Kavanaugh's first... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 11:40:26 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims found
200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims found
(CNN) -- More than 200 mass graves containing the remains of thousands of victims have been found in areas formerly... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 10:11:51 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Trump to spend Election Day out of public eye
Trump to spend Election Day out of public eye
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, his shadow hanging over midterm elections that will determine the future of his administration,... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 9:52:00 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Concerned residents discuss Columbia transit cuts
Concerned residents discuss Columbia transit cuts
COLUMBIA – Recent and upcoming public transportation changes have some residents upset. In September , the city council voted... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:23:00 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

The Latest: Missourians cheer Trump's last midterm rally
The Latest: Missourians cheer Trump's last midterm rally
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and midterm elections (all times local): 11:10 p.m. President... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 10:13:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
COLUMBIA - Organizations, like Faith Voices, are encouraging all eligible voters to participate in Tuesday’s election. Faith Voices focuses... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 7:59:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:54:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in Target 8

Mid-Missouri counties see early signs of high voter turnout
Mid-Missouri counties see early signs of high voter turnout
FAYETTE - Some mid-Missouri counties have shown early signs of high voter turnout for the midterms. Howard County Clerk... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:40:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
COLUMBIA - As talk of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election stretches well into 2018, Missouri election officials prepare... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:30:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
COLUMBIA - Police say a man arrested after a bank robbery in south Columbia has implicated himself in several other... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 4:45:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Update: GOP canvasser fired after removing McCaskill tag
Update: GOP canvasser fired after removing McCaskill tag
COLUMBIA - With just one day to go before mid-term elections, volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods. A representative from the Republican... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:49:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Columbia College hosting veterans week
Columbia College hosting veterans week
COLUMBIA- Columbia College is hosting a Veterans Week to honor those who have and continue to serve. Activities include... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:40:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Potential scam asks for Darnell Gray funeral donations
Potential scam asks for Darnell Gray funeral donations
JEFFERSON CITY - One Facebook group exposed a possible scam artist trying to raise money for the funeral of Darnell... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:28:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Two women charged after St. Louis daycare 'fight club' video surfaces
Two women charged after St. Louis daycare 'fight club' video surfaces
(CNN) - Two daycare workers have been charged after video of a 'fight club' featuring toddlers surfaced. Tena Dailey, 22,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 2:49:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 46°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 45°
11pm 44°
12am 42°
1am 41°