Stolen Tractors Found in Missouri Bootheel

KENNETT (AP) - One man is arrested, and tractors stolen from around the Midwest are recovered in the Missouri Bootheel. Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder says his department, with help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Holcom police, has recovered four tractors ranging from 1990s models to new ones. Jack Burgess of rural Holcomb is charged with the sale of a motor vehicle with altered identification numbers and receiving stolen property. Authorities say other arrests are pending.