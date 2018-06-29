Stolen truck adds to expenses for firefighter with cancer

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter already fighting mounting debts from his battle with cancer now has another expense — replacing a stolen pickup truck.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 53-year-old Bob Abell is at Barnes-Jewish Hospital undergoing what he says will be his last round of chemotherapy. Battling cancer is expensive, and with doctors telling Abell he has 18 months to three years to live, he doesn't want to leave his wife with debt after he dies.

But another expense came up last week when the couple's 16-year-old Chevy Silverado was stolen. They don't have coverage for theft. Now, Tina Abell is paying for a rental car to visit her husband at the hospital.

Abell was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer in April.