Stone Hill Winery Takes Governor's Cup Award

HERMANN - A dry red wine made by Stone Hill Winery from Missouri's official state grape has emerged as the big winner in a statewide competition among Missouri wineries.

Honorees in the Missouri Wine and Grape Board's 2013 competition were announced Wednesday by the state Agriculture Department.

Stone Hill Winery's 2011 Estate Bottled Norton was awarded the Governor's Cup as best wine overall; the C.V. Riley Award for best wine from Norton grapes; and the best of class award among dry reds. Agriculture officials say it's the first

Missouri wine to have won all three awards in the same year.

Stone Hill was founded in 1847 in the eastern Missouri town of Hermann. It's the state's oldest winery and has won multiple awards over the years, including past Governor's Cup honors.