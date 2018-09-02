Stop Skin from Sizzling

COLUMBIA - Okay. You've already read lots of stories like this. But read this one, too.

"We advise people to stay indoors, but we know that's not always possible." said Columbia/Boone County Department of Health's Information Officer Genalee Alexander.

Prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to dangerous sizzle on skin such as burning, discoloration, and even cancerous moles and freckles.

So, be safe or be stupid outside.

"Dress for the heat with light weight and light colored clothing. Drink a lot of water and stay away from alcoholic beverages", she said.

She also advised that people slather on the sunscreen, no matter how long they are outside, and make sure to re-apply coming out of the pool or surf.

A common misconception about sunscreen is that the higher SPF, the better. Not so.

The American Melanoma Foundation advises, "Consumers need to be aware that SPF protection does not increase proportionality with an increased SPF number. While an SPF of 2 will absorb 50% of ultraviolet radiation, an SPF of 15 absorbs 93% and an SPF of 34 absorbs 97%".