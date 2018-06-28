Stopping Drivers at Red Lights

Running red lights seems all-too common in Columbia, so Mayor Darwin Hindman wants the city to install cameras at five key intersections.

"I think it's important for people to understand the purpose of this is safety," he said of his plan.

Cameras will photograph license plates of vehicles that run red lights.

Dmitri Robinson said, "I think it would be a good idea because you could catch more people that breaks the law and runs red lights."

Critics said it's not that clear-cut.

"Make sure they actually get the right person," said Courtney Pulley. "You know, as opposed to somebody driving someone else's car."

Arnold is the only town using red light cameras in Missouri so far.