Storage unit catches fire in Moberly

MOBERLY - Firefighters responded to a fire at a storage unit in Moberly Friday evening.

The fire was at Fusselman Salvage off Highway 24.

One of the firefighters said before they got there, the smoke was billowing and could be seen from the highway.

Two firetrucks and the fire marshall were present at the scene.

The fire officials were unable to share the suspected cause of the blaze.



