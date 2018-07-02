Store Clerk Grabs Gun, Holds Robber for Police

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis-area robbery suspect is jailed after a store clerk stopped the man and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.



KMOV-TV reports that the crime happened Tuesday morning at the Raetta Quick Stop in House Springs.



Police say the 26-year-old suspect showed a handgun, stole $7, then left the store. That's when the clerk grabbed his own gun and confronted the robber.



Police say they recovered the stolen cash and the suspect's gun. Charges are pending.