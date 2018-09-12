Store Owner Burns Books as Social Statement

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City bookstore owner torched scores of books today to protest what he sees as diminishing support for the printed word. Tom Wayne has sold used books at his Prospero's Books for more than ten years. The book burning lasted about 50 minutes before the Kansas City Fire Department put it out. Wayne doesn't have a burning permit, but the book seller said he will get one for future burnings. His plan is to have monthly bonfires. He wants to burn his entire supply -- about 20,000 books. Wayne says he has noticed a decline in customers in recent years. He believes more people are getting their information from TV or the Internet.