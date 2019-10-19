Store owner sentenced in synthetic drugs conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield man will serve five years in prison with no chance of parole for participating in a conspiracy to distribute more than $1.6 million in synthetic marijuana, also known as K2.

Donald Parrett was sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Prosecutors say 43-year-old Parrett owned Head Kase stores in Springfield and Joplin, where he managed the wholesale and retail distribution of K2.

Two of his sale clerks, 53-year-old Clyde Hicks, of Aurora, and 44-year-old Lola Hall, of Ozark, were sentenced to probation Wednesday for the same charge.

Between November 2010 and July 2012, Parrett's business made at least $1.6 million from the sales. Parrett paid at least $570,439 to at least nine separate distributors for his supply of the synthetic drugs.