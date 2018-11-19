Stores Cash in on Cyber Monday

1 decade 1 year 11 months ago Monday, November 27 2006 Nov 27, 2006 Monday, November 27, 2006 8:01:54 PM CST November 27, 2006 in News

"We put a lot of things in place to make it smooth for our customers, giving them the option to either pick it up here in the store or have it shipped at home," said Phillip Toates, Circuit City store director. "This time of year they do a lot of free shipping on it as well."

Some people worry about shopping online because of possible credit card theft, but one consumer said he only uses sites he thinks are safe.

"You look at the user ratings and stuff and if it's a new seller that doesn't have any ratings, I won't buy from them no matter what the price," explained online shopper Matt Mina. "But if it's some guy that's an eBay Power Seller or whatever and they sell a lot online, you read the reviews of people and they are pretty credible and it's trustworthy. If it's something that I want, like a book or something that's going to cost me $10, I'd rather go online and pay $10 rather than $15."

At least 60 million of the 115 million people who will shop online this holiday season will do so from work. That's almost 10 million more than last year.

