Storm Chasers Concerns

Your first step should always be to contact your insurance company to file a claim. Find out from them exactly what repairs are covered. Only work with contractors you trust, or who come recommended by a friend. It's always a good idea to check a company's history with the Better Business Bureau Get at least two estimates in writing before you take action on anything.

The most important thing to remember is simple, "For a large repair, get things in writing and then don't pay up front in full. Instead, only pay in full when the work is done," said Travis Ford, consumer education coordinator.

Ford says that by doing a little homework, you can insure your repairs get done correctly.