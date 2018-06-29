Storm Creates Danger at Popular Hannibal Park

HANNIBAL, Mo. - A popular attraction in Mark Twain's hometown is temporarily a dangerous place following a strong storm in Hannibal earlier this week.

Winds of up to 100 mph on Monday damaged thousands of trees in the northeast Missouri community, including many at Riverview Park, the scenic park overlooking the Mississippi River.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that up to 200 trees in the park were damaged and some need to be taken down. Parks director Andy Dorian says many trees are damaged up high and dangling.

Barriers are up to keep people away until cleanup is complete, but Dorian says many people have gone in anyway.

It isn't clear how long the park will be closed but Dorian says cleanup could take a couple of months.