Storm Damage Assessments will Start Monday

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - Teams of state, federal and local officials will begin conducting damage assessments Monday of storm-damaged areas. A storm that moved through the state Friday generated about ten tornados and drenched some parts of the state with as much as a foot of rain. The initial estimate is that nearly 400 structures were damaged or destroyed and at least ten people were injured. The heaviest damage was reported in the counties of Perry, Phelps, Iron and Madison. Less extensive damage was reported in St. Francois, Crawford and Reynolds counties. Susie Stonner is a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Management Agency. She says the state may request federal aid, if the damage is significant enough.