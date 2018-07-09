Storm Damage In Palmyra

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

PALMYRA (AP) - A strong storm ripped through parts of northeast Missouri yesterday, damaging several communities, including the downtown area of Palmyra. Most of the damage was blamed on tornadoes. No serious injuries were reported from the storms, but significant damage was reported in Scotland, Shelby, Monroe and Marion counties. The worst of it appeared to be in Palmyra, about 130 miles north of St. Louis. Authorities believe a tornado caused damage to the downtown area. The roof was blown off the Ben Franklin store in the center of town. Several homes and businesses had roof damage and downed trees. About 50 homes were left without power. The wind blew a car over and picked the trailer off a tractor-trailer and pushed it atop another semi trailer. Authorities went door-to-door to make sure residents were okay.