Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Central Audrain County in central Missouri... Northeastern Boone County in central Missouri... Southern Monroe County in northeastern Missouri... * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1027 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mexico, Centralia, Santa Fe, Hallsville, Benton City, Vandiver and Thompson. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&