KOMU 8 News has received reports of fallen trees, downed power lines, and vehicle collisions due to the severe weather. We'll update this article as more information becomes available.

Road shutdown reports

  • Reports of a downed tree in Sturgeon
  • Shut down road at N Turner St and W Smith St in Sturgeon
  • Rt E near Rocky Fork Creek is shut down for trees over the roadway
  • Water over the roadway at the 125 Mile Marker between Stadium and Business Loop
  • Lakeview Closed from South Allen to Jefferson in Centralia
  • South Jefferson closed from East Sims to Mitchell Avenue

Electric outages as of 12:30 a.m.:

  • Boone Electric Cooperative reporting over 2,000 customers without power
  • City of Columbia outage map reporting over 2,000 customers without power
  • Callaway County Cooperative has just over 600 customers affected

  • Howard County Cooperative reporting over 1,000 customers without power

Columbia residents can report an electric/water outage at 573-875-2555.

Residents can also see outages online here.

Boone Electric Cooperative customers can report at 573-449-4181.