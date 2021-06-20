KOMU 8 News has received reports of fallen trees, downed power lines, and vehicle collisions due to the severe weather. We'll update this article as more information becomes available.
Streetlights are out near Columbia College, N. 8th street and the area around there. No house lights appeared to be on. @KOMUnews— Leah Vredenbregt (@LeahVredenbregt) June 21, 2021
Road shutdown reports
- Reports of a downed tree in Sturgeon
- Shut down road at N Turner St and W Smith St in Sturgeon
- Rt E near Rocky Fork Creek is shut down for trees over the roadway
- Water over the roadway at the 125 Mile Marker between Stadium and Business Loop
- Lakeview Closed from South Allen to Jefferson in Centralia
- South Jefferson closed from East Sims to Mitchell Avenue
Electric outages as of 12:30 a.m.:
- Boone Electric Cooperative reporting over 2,000 customers without power
- City of Columbia outage map reporting over 2,000 customers without power
- Callaway County Cooperative has just over 600 customers affected
- Howard County Cooperative reporting over 1,000 customers without power
Columbia residents can report an electric/water outage at 573-875-2555.
Residents can also see outages online here.
Boone Electric Cooperative customers can report at 573-449-4181.