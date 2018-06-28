Storm-Damaged Roofs Still Waiting for Quick Fix

Don Sibit's construction crews are working hard in the summer heat to replace roofs in Columbia.

His company has replaced a lot of roofs since March, but Sibit suspects other people don't even know their roofs are damaged.

"It's not something that you can just go up and look at," he explained. "Just because you're not missing shingles or [don't have] big, huge holes in your roof doesn't mean you don't have damage."

Sibit added it's a common problem after severe storms.

"We're finding it more and more that people just aren't educated, and they just don't know what to look for," he said.

"Heavy rain comes, then water may be in your attic and that may rain onto a ceiling and it may drop a ceiling down and cause damage throughout the house," added Joe Moseley of Shelter Insurance.

So, it's best for home owners and their insurance companies to fix damaged roofs as soon as possible. Many companies have deadlines for filing claims.

Moseley said Shelter Insurance expects to pay at least $92 million in claims from Missouri's March storms, second in company history to Hurricane Katrina's damage.