Storm Knocks Out Power in Parts of Columbia

COLUMBIA - The quick thunderstorms that hit Mid-Missouri Thursday night knocked out power in some homes between Morris Drive and Oakland Gravel Road. There are also reports of wind damage and heavy rain in other parts of Boone County.

The Office of Emergency Management has received some storm related reports, but there has not been any wide spread damage. Officials also treated a person at the Boone County Fairgrounds for minor injuries. A tent blew over there.

Trees are reportedly down along Route UU south of Midway as well. The Office of Emergency Management also says one home is slightly damaged on East Morris Drive.

