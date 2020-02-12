STORM MODE: Snow and rain expected Wednesday followed by coldest temps this winter

MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures plummet for the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY PRECIPITATION

This system will move in from the south between 6 and 9am. Initially, there should be quite a bit of dry air between the clouds and the ground. This may push the onset of precipitation at the surface back by 30-60 minutes while the atmosphere saturates.

Once it starts to snow at the surface, we expect the snow to continue throughout the day. Temperatures may warm up enough, mainly south of I-70, for rain to mix in with the snow during the afternoon. However, temperatures will go back below freezing in the evening hours and accumulating snow will for all of central Missouri in this time frame, even if it was limited through much of the day due slightly warmer temps for southern portions of the area.

Snow will push out by midnight. Clouds will decrease. Winds will increase. Temperatures will plummet and any wet slush leftover will freeze, hard.

WEDNESDAY TIMELINE:



Morning: Precipitation is expected to begin between 6-9AM from south to north. Dry air will be in place that we will need to overcome.



Midday: Temps above freezing. Rain/snow mix



Evening: Snow comes to an end and bitter cold air filters in #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/AnxV3K5JGQ — Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 11, 2020

ACCUMULATION

Overall, accumulations of 1-4" are expected for much of mid-Missouri. However, areas south of HWY 50, due to slightly warmer temps and more rain mixing in, may only receive a dusting to 1" on Wednesday evening.

Please note that more snow may fall than actually accumulates. This will be a heavy, wet snow. It will compact on the ground over time and will melt with any rain mixing in, plus temps will be just around freezing through much of the system. This will be a difficult system to truly measure how much snow falls.

Expected Snowfall: Snow will be difficult to measure due to melting as ground and air temperatures will be above freezing during most, if not all of this event.



Note: More precip could fall, but will melt and compact.



These totals are likely what you will measure. #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/iDpJDdERmo — Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 11, 2020

COLDEST TEMPS THIS WINTER

Many folks have been begging for sunshine. The good news is, you'll get it for the end of this week on Thursday and Friday. The caveat? It brings the coldest temperatures of the 2019-2020 winter season with it.

Thursday morning will have lows near 10º and then only warm into the middle to upper 10s by the afternoon. It will also be windy and that will create a wind chill "feels like" between 0 and -10 on Thursday morning. Wind chills may barely make it above zero Thursday afternoon.

Thursday morning may produce the coldest temperature since November.

Friday will have an even colder actual temperature, around the middle single digits, but the wind should be calmer and that will produce wind chills of only 5 to -5. Temperatures should warm to near 30º on Friday afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine this Valentine's Day.

Friday morning may be the coldest morning since March 3, 2019.

COLD AIR: Cold air will filter in behind this system. Thursday morning will have lows near 10° and will be windy this will result in wind chills ranging from 0 to -10°. This would be our coldest air since November. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/MUJTNB1YEk — Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 11, 2020

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Wednesday morning: The system will just be starting and ground temps should be "warm" at the onset. This will lead to wet roads, but overall conditions should be okay.

Wednesday midday: Snow will start to accumulate on roads especially north of I-70 and HWY 50, creating slushy conditions. Remember, this will be a wet and heavy snow due to temperatures remaining around freezing. Slick spots will begin.

Wednesday afternoon: Snow will continue to accumulate. Road conditions will be deteriorating in areas that have seen continued snowfall without any rain mixing in.

Wednesday evening: Snow will accumulate throughout central Missouri and roads will be slick.

Thursday morning: Any moisture (liquid, slush or snow) left on the road will flash freeze overnight as temps plummet to around 10º by sunrise Thursday creating icy conditions if not treated. It will also be windy and very cold (see above).