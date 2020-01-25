STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation

MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with snow accumulation of 4-7" in central Missouri since Thursday afternoon.

Please stay tuned and keep checking back for updates.

The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 on our zero to five scale for Friday, meaning impacts are expected and travel may be hazardous.

FRIDAY MORNING: STORM MODE 3

Snow showers led to heavy accumulations of 3-6" in central Missouri overnight.

As of 9am, Columbia, Boonville, Fayette and Marshall have received nearly 5-6" snowfall. Jefferson City, Fulton and Mexico have received around 2-5". Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla have received 1-2" snowfall.

Another 1/2" to 1" snowfall is possible through early afternoon.

Roads have remained snow-covered throughout the morning and will continue to remain covered and slick through early afternoon

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: STORM MODE 2

Snow showers will continue into Friday afternoon, but will become more isolated and spotty. Accumulating snow will be limited to less than 1/2" in most locations through 5pm.

Temperatures will hold in the lower 30s, around 31-33 degrees. Road conditions are expected to improve throughout the afternoon given drop in snow intensity and a near-freezing temperature.

FRIDAY NIGHT - SATURDAY MORNING: STORM MODE 2

Snow will come to an end early this evening with total accumulations in the 4-7" range since Thursday afternoon. 3-day storm totals for snowfall will be around 5-8" since Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop in the upper 20s this evening and tonight, leading any snow melt as only done by road treatments from road crews. Caution will still be needed on roads overnight, but road conditions will be dramatically improved by Saturday morning.

HELPFUL LINKS

Closings and Cancellations

MoDot Road Surface Map

Interactive Radar