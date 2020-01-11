STORM MODE UPDATE: Snow and Ice now focus for Saturday

Thursday, January 09 2020
By: Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist, Tim Schmidt & Matt Beckwith, KOMU 8 Meteorologist
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since Sunday, when it was just starting out near Alaska. Now it is moving through the region. 

Last night: Much of central and southern Missouri received 2" to 5" rainfall over the last 36 hours, leading to flooding throughout the Lake of the Ozarks, Rolla and for communities near Jefferson City. Rain and storms are done. Now the focus shifts to winter weather.

The KOMU 8 First Alert Wether Team is in Winter Storm Mode 3 (0 to 5 scale) for Saturday.

ICE

There will be some dry-time Saturday morning allowing for road crews to treat surfaces. Temps fell in the mid to upper 20s and will hold several degrees below freezing for the rest of the day. 

Periods of freezing drizzle/rain will develop once again through late morning as a new upper-level system develops over western Missouri. Any untreated surface will form ice, especially in western Missouri where Winter Storm Warnings are still in effect.

For mid-Missouri, areas north of HWY 54 have the best chance to see a glazing to 0.10" of ice accumulation. Lesser amounts of around a trace expected to the south and east.

SNOW

The transition from freezing rain to snow should occur sometime between 11am to 1pm from west to east.

Expected snow accumulations have dropped slightly for western Missouri, but remain about the same for locations in central Missouri. Generally, around 2" to 4" snowfall is expected throughout all of central Missouri. there will be a brief convective nature to snow showers. This means some locations may receive less, some may receive the full 4" snowfall.

Regardless, roads are expected to quickly become covered as air temps will drop to 25 to 28 degrees. This will be plenty cold enough to also freeze any standing water left on roads from last night's rainfall. In short, roads will become icy if not treated.

Snow showers will end between 7-9pm, leaving skies to clear and temperatures to fall in the upper 10s. Snow-covered roads are likely tonight and conditions will be slick.

SUNDAY

Road crews should have ample time to treat roads overnight and on Sunday morning to create safe travel conditions by at least midday Sunday. The sun will also come out on Sunday and temps are expected to reach above freezing, also aiding in a good melting time period. However, if you are traveling to Kansas City on Sunday, the roads may deteriorate as you head west due to the higher amounts of snowfall expected for that area. You'll want to tune into KOMU 8 News Today on Sunday morning at 7am for a live look at road conditions. 

Please stay tuned to KOMU 8 Newscasts, KOMU.com/weather and the KOMU 8 Weather App on Apple and Android devices for more weather information so you're never caught off guard. We're here for you!

