STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing

MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and another winter storm. This time around it will likely all happen in one day, on Friday January 17, 2020. Please stay tuned and keep checking back for updates.

The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 4 on our zero to five scale for Friday. This is because we expect this winter storm to create hazardous travel, mainly due to the enhanced ice potential.

To try and help you visualize this system it is important to know that temperatures will start cold in the morning, below freezing. By midday and early afternoon temps will be right around freezing. Then by the end of the afternoon and into the evening temperatures will go above freezing. All of this will change the type of precipitation we see at the surface.

We are in Storm Mode 4 because we expect hazardous travel caused mainly by ice through midday and afternoon on Friday. Freezing rain may wash away any treatment on roads, so do not "expect" main roads to be okay. #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/udQmajqacF — Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) January 16, 2020

WHAT HAS HAPPENED SO FAR?

Friday Morning: Dry air kept most of the snow to our north. Light sleet and freezing drizzle fell, but most problems were avoided

Friday Mid-Morning: The transition to freezing rain occurred and road conditions started to get slick.

Friday Midday: Freezing rain fell across central Missouri. Ice accretion in the amount of .20" has been reported across the region.

Friday Evening: The transition to rain is underway and road conditions should slowly start to improve.

As the freezing line lifits to the north road conditions will continue to improve, but if you are going to travel still use caution.



Check Road Conditions here: https://t.co/HtTdOEsY1F #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/xAKSVSbXAm — Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 17, 2020

ROAD CONDITIONS

Roads conditions will quickly deteriorate through the morning as precipitation begins. Ground temperatures are in the middle 30s and will quickly drop.



Freezing rain will fall for the bulk of the day. A transition to rain happens between 4PM-8PM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/dGmdOxXBQH — Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 17, 2020

ICE

Freezing rain will slowly come to an end as we go through the late afternoon and early evening. The transition to rain will happen from southwest to northeast. Roads still may be slick during this transition period, but conditions overall should improve.

RAIN

Temperatures should go above freezing between 4pm and 8pm leading precip. to transition from freezing rain to regular rain. This rain will then continue overnight and into Saturday morning. It should also melt ice.

Overall, 0.5-1.5" rainfall is expected. However, due to the rain and the additional water from the melting snow and ice, and an already saturated ground, areal flooding will be possible Friday night and Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD TO FRIGID TEMPS

While we're here, might as well give you the First Alert to the coldest temps we've had in a while.

Sunday and Monday mornings may have temps in the 10s and wind chills at or below zero. Get ready to bundle up!

