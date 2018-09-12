Storm Threat Decreases

MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say Tropical Storm Philippe is posing no threat to land, but has strengthened somewhat after forming over the far eastern Atlantic. At 5 a.m. ET Sunday, the National Weather Service said Philippe was about 410 miles (660 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Its top sustained winds have risen some to 45 mph (75 kph) and Philippe is moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

A turn to the northwest was expected to start Monday. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Meanwhile, Ophelia was still barely a tropical storm as it struggled in the Atlantic, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). It was 235 miles (380 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, and moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).

Forecasters also say Hilary has weakened overnight from a Category 4 hurricane to a still-dangerous Category 3 storm as it churns up heavy surf along Mexico's Pacific coast. Hilary was a Category 4 storm late Saturday evening, with maximum sustained winds near 135 mph (217 kph). But the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT) Sunday that the winds had decreased to near 125 mph (205 kph).

The center says Hilary is a small hurricane centered about 420 miles (675 kilometers) south-southeast of the southern tip of Baja California. Forecasters say the storm was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph). The hurricane is not forecast to make landfall as it slowly weakens, but Mexico's southwestern coast continues to be affected by heavy surf from Hilary.