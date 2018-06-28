Storm Uproots Farber

After Thursday's storm, chain saws sounded throughout the Audrain County community, as residents removed trees that fell on their homes and streets.

"We've had quite a storm," said Mayor John Hodde.

"The next thing you know, I have my trees in my front yard and in my house," complained Pamela White.

The storm also hit Laddonia, although Farber received the worst of it.

"I've never seen anything like this before," said Ruth Day, a 25-year Farber resident.

The National Weather Service didn't issue a tornado warning for the area, but neighbors think that's what hit their town.

"I got scared to death," said Day. "We've never had tornadoes hit here."

Farber has not had power since about 3 p.m., but Ameren UE hoped Thursday night to restore power soon.